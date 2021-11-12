FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Issued By Oppenheimer

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Wendy’s news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.