FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.32) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.00). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $43.56 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 76.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,650,000 after buying an additional 315,322 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after buying an additional 494,755 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 862,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after buying an additional 53,636 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

