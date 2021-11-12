FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Xencor, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Xencor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on XNCR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Shares of XNCR opened at $39.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04. Xencor has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Xencor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

