FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Lifted by Analyst

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Cormark also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.68. The company had revenue of C$34.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research note on Thursday.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

