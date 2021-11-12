FY2021 EPS Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James set a C$26.75 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.63.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$19.46 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.37 and a 52-week high of C$32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -21.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.72%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

