FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Cut by Oppenheimer

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.33). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

SNSE opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.