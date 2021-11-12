FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Wireless, Inc. Raised by Colliers Securities (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.56). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$163.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.43 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.88.

Shares of SW opened at C$23.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$889.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of C$13.86 and a twelve month high of C$28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.53.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

