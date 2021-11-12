FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sterling Check Corp Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) – KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sterling Check in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Check’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STER. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $26.19 on Friday. Sterling Check has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $28.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $3,894,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $4,126,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $5,581,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.