FY2021 EPS Estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) Lifted by Analyst

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$3.50. The firm had revenue of C$54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.54 million.

