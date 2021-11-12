FY2021 EPS Estimates for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toast in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.56) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.06). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Toast’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Get Toast alerts:

TOST has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.

TOST opened at $48.36 on Friday. Toast has a 1-year low of $46.40 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.