FY2021 EPS Estimates for TPI Composites, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TPI Composites in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($4.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.73). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TPIC. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

TPIC opened at $23.88 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.48 million, a PE ratio of 170.58 and a beta of 1.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

