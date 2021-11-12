FY2021 EPS Estimates for Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) Reduced by Analyst

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Velo3D in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Velo3D’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VLD opened at $11.80 on Friday. Velo3D has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $103,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at about $7,362,000.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

