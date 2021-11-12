FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Cut by Analyst

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vroom in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn ($2.48) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.28). Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. Vroom has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at $180,219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,772 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter valued at $83,358,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 331.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 162.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,679,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,401 shares during the last quarter.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.