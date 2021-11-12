FY2021 EPS Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WES. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

NYSE:WES opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 3.74.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,730 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915,860 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,852,000 after buying an additional 685,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,642,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,860,000 after buying an additional 457,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 59.72%.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

