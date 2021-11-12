FY2021 EPS Estimates for Workhorse Group Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Workhorse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.86). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WKHS. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $880.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.54. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 21.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 337.3% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 44,610 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 202.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 160,690 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 23,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 81.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 44,840 shares in the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.