FY2022 Earnings Estimate for 70489 (PAA.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.01.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$469.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$571.82 million.

70489 has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.67.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

