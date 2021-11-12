FY2022 Earnings Estimate for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Issued By B. Riley

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for James River Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JRVR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of JRVR opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.37.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter worth $745,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in James River Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

