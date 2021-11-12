FY2022 EPS Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Reduced by Analyst

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 121.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 521.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.5% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 242,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 41.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 415,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,483,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.