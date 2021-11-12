FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Western Financial, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Western Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $244.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $31.72.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at $20,597,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $101,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,706 shares of company stock valued at $758,612. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Western Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 198,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 31,735 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in First Western Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the third quarter worth about $517,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

