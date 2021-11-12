FY2022 EPS Estimates for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Increased by Analyst

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Golar LNG in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 561,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 831,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in Golar LNG by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 433,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.