FY2022 EPS Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Decreased by Analyst

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HRMY. Raymond James assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.87 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $787,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,159 shares of company stock worth $2,435,231. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $4,956,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 204,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 104,876 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,873,000 after buying an additional 309,428 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

