FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sims Limited Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sims in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sims’ FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Sims alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SMSMY. Citigroup raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. Sims has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.3073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%.

About Sims

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.