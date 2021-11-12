FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tricon Residential Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tricon Residential in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. National Bank Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 price target (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.43.

Shares of TCN stock opened at C$18.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.96. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$10.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.36.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The firm had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

