Gaj Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $885,279.32 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (CURRENCY:GAJ) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 12th. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $885,279.32 and approximately $18,798.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,721,270.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79730239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00097979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.04 or 0.07215701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,710.54 or 0.99893907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gaj Finance Coin Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,865 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

Gaj Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaj Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

