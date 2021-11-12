GameCredits 1-Day Volume Tops $564,901.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $40.73 million and approximately $564,901.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.77 or 0.00394233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000418 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,254,512 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

