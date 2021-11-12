GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. GAN updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,050. GAN has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,385. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,125. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAN stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GAN were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

