Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,741 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Gartner worth $19,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,797,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Gartner by 69.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth $13,562,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,760,448 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IT stock opened at $329.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.46. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

