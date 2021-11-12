Gas (GAS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.61 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last week, Gas has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $87.75 million and $9.61 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $8.66 or 0.00013540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,916,930.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79470542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00071995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00072507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00098099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.07 or 0.07214110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,924.64 or 0.99903120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

