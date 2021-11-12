Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $234.93

Shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.93 ($3.07) and traded as low as GBX 218 ($2.85). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.85), with a volume of 46,269 shares traded.

GTLY has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Gateley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Gateley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Gateley alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £258.41 million and a P/E ratio of 19.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 234.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other Gateley news, insider Rod Waldie sold 105,000 shares of Gateley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total value of £231,000 ($301,802.98).

Gateley Company Profile (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.