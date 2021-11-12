GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of GATX worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth about $70,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of GATX by 19.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 101.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of GATX by 377.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $104.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.49.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

