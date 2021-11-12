Gem Exchange And Trading Tops One Day Trading Volume of $927,819.00 (GXT)

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last week, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Gem Exchange And Trading has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $927,819.00 worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gem Exchange And Trading coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gem Exchange And Trading alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00053436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.31 or 0.00223968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00090453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gem Exchange And Trading Coin Profile

Gem Exchange And Trading (CRYPTO:GXT) is a coin. Gem Exchange And Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,506,276 coins. Gem Exchange And Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gem Exchange And Trading is www.gxtglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

Gem Exchange And Trading Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gem Exchange And Trading directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gem Exchange And Trading should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gem Exchange And Trading using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gem Exchange And Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gem Exchange And Trading and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.