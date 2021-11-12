Genaro Network (GNX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.27 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00222403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00090352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,181,981 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.