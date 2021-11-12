Genesis Vision (GVT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $16,856.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $16,856.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.97 or 0.00221419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00090341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

