Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,747,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 208,060 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of DURECT worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 22.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DURECT by 152.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in DURECT by 21.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in DURECT by 9.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in DURECT by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

DURECT stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. DURECT Co. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $284.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DURECT Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

