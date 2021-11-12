Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €111.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €111.00 ($130.59) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.22% from the stock’s previous close.

GXI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.20 ($101.41) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gerresheimer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.31 ($115.66).

GXI stock traded down €0.85 ($1.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €78.05 ($91.82). 92,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €83.33 and its 200 day moving average is €87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €75.60 ($88.94) and a 12-month high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

