Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 386.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.36. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.28 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.