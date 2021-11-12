Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

