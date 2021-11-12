Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gitlab in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein forecasts that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gitlab’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

GTLB has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Gitlab stock opened at $121.74 on Friday. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

