Gladstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLEEU) Trading 2% Higher

Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEEU)’s stock price traded up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $10.40. 2,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 36,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLEEU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000.

