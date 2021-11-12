Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of GLAPY remained flat at $$80.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

