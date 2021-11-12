Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.57

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $4.99. Glencore shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 24,441 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Glencore to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

