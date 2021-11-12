Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.63.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $57,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $128.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

