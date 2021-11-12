Gnosis (GNO) Price Reaches $471.60 on Top Exchanges

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $471.60 or 0.00735537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $709.56 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00053263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.69 or 0.00224105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00090371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

