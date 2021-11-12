GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 2,159 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,569,000 after purchasing an additional 743,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPM stock opened at $168.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $496.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

