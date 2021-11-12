GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 281,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.92.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $211.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.57. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.81 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

