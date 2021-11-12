GoalVest Advisory LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2,727.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $315.81 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $235.35 and a 12-month high of $323.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

