GoalVest Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC owned 0.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,049,000 after purchasing an additional 47,133 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 229,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,343 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 54,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $178.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $126.08 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.13.

