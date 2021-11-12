GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 11,800 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 148,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 471.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 44,303 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

