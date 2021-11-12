GoByte Market Capitalization Achieves $467,408.32 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $467,408.32 and $77.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000469 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2,668.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

