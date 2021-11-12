GoByte Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $467,408.32 and approximately $77.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000469 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2,668.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

